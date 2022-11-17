How to Watch, Listen To, and Live Stream Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois

For the first time in program history, Georgia Tech is going to be facing Northern Illinois, and not only that, but the Yellow Jackets are going to be looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015-2016.

It has been a good start to the season for Georgia Tech and even though it has been just two games, the Yellow Jackets are already putting forth some impressive statistics. Georgia Tech ranks amongst the top five in the ACC in all major rebounding categories and it is not the rebounding that is the only impressive thing about this start.

Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly has been a steady presence on offense Georgia Tech Athletics

The three-point shooting defense has been outstanding and Georgia Tech has held their opponents to 6-36 shooting from three-point distance and which is the best in the ACC and top five in the country, Now, the competition has not been stiff through two games, but that is still an elite mark.

The offense has been led by Deebo Coleman and Miles Kelly through the early going. Kelly of course hit the game-winning shot against Georgia State on Saturday and dating back to last season, Kelly has reached double figures in four straight games.

Georgia Tech has a big opportunity to move to 3-0 and continue their good start tomorrow against a MAC opponent.

Here is all of the viewing information for Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois tomorrow night.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois

Who: Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois

When: 8:00 p.m., Thursday

Where: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, GA

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio:

Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM | SXM channel 371, SXM app 371 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra | Analyst: Randy Waters

Promotion: Thrillerdome t-shirt giveaway

