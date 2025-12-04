Yellowjackets Drop Their Third Consecutive At Home Versus Mississippi State

Prior to the second night of the ACC vs SEC Men's Challenge, the ACC took an early lead, 6-3, but losing three straight, the two respected conferences were tied 6-6. Georgia Tech and Mississippi State matchup would become the ultimate decider of who would take the challenge. Taking on their toughest competitor of the year, Mississippi State, the Yellow Jacket faithful dropped their third straight game, in an 85-73 loss.

The three consecutive losses have all been at the home.

A very stifling defensive performance by the Chris Jans visiting Bulldogs was the determining factor in the matchup. Only three ties and a few lead changes in the first half before the Bulldogs clamped down on the Jackets by not surrendering any back-to-back made baskets. This propelled the Bulldogs to lead by an 11-point margin at the end of the first half, 37-28.

A poor shooting night plagued the Yellow Jackets as they only made 34% of their shots from the floor. However, there was a bright spot with the individual performance by Kowacie Reeves. Reeves scored 23 points on 20 shots, making 50% of his shots from three-point range (7-14). Star junior Josh Hubbard of Mississippi State led all scorers with 25 points (8-14) FG. Hubbard excelled driving to the rim and drawing fouls. Hubbard found himself at the free-throw line consistently, and he made the most of his opportunities with a perfect (7-7) performance at the charity stripe.

A 9-point barrage from Hubbard in the second half, on two outside of the arc jump shots and an old-fashioned three-pointer from the foul line, helped the Bulldogs extend their lead to 66-51 with nine minutes remaining in the second half. From that point forward, Georgia Tech was unable to cut the lead back to single digits.

In a losing effort, Georgia Tech won the turnover battle, committing just five turnovers, an issue that has plagued them this season. They even cashed in an equivalent 13 points off turnovers on Wednesday night. Continuing to be one of the better offensive rebounding teams in college basketball, the Jackets snagged 17 offensive boards, but lost in the overall rebounding category, 47-42. Reeves led Georgia Tech in the rebounding category with 9.

Three different players scored in double figures for Coach Damon Stoudamire's squad Wednesday night outside of Reeves. Baye Ndongo, Mohamed Sylla, and Akai Fleming all scored 12 points apiece in a losing effort.

In the winning effort, outside of Hubbard, Mississippi State had three players in double figures: Jamarion Davis-Fleming, Brandon Walker, and Jayden Epps. Davis-Fleming and Walker both scored 11 points apiece, and senior guard Epps was responsible for 14 points.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

