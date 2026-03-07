Georgia Tech vs Clemson Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

9:15 1H- Georgia Tech has a 20-16 lead and is 9-14 from the field and on a current 12-2 run

12:57 1H- Georgia Tech trails 14-13 and has hit its last three baskets

16:36 1H- Clemson jumps out to an 11-6 lead and are 2-4 from beyond the arc

20:00 1H-

Pregame:

G-Akai Fleming

G-Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

F- Baye Ndongo

F- Kowacie Reeves

Could this be the final game for head coach Damon Stoudamire as the Yellow Jackets head coach? Things are certainly beginning to heat up, and Georgia Tech is looking to close out the season strong in their final game of the 2025-2026 season.

What I feel right now as the coach of Georgia Tech, nothing compares to it. I haven't experienced this before. So it makes you understand now this is what it really looks like because this is the bottom. You have to always come and you gotta, and you gotta sit and stand up tall for your team. Because at the end of the day, right, if they see you waver, then they waver. Each and every day, you gotta find a way to pick, pick it, pick yourself up to come pick them up. So the message that I have for them is to come Saturday, and it's the last game of the season. I don't know yet, but I'll figure that out, you know, because. We got a group of guys up there that is beat down right now. What I wanna do is I wanna encourage, wanna nurture, and I gotta get them to the finish line.

Will they be able to finally end their 11 game slide?