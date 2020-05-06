All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Has Contacted ASU Transfer Romello White

Ashley Barnett

Arizona State forward Romello White is one of the biggest names remaining in the NCAA transfer portal. 

White, an Atlanta native, has been in contact with Georgia Tech, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. 

White has stated to the media he “prefers to go closer to home.” The death of his grandmother, with whom he was close with, hit him hard late in the season.

In April, White declared for the NBA Draft but left the option open to return back to college ball. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound standout indicated he'd use the pre-draft process to receive feedback from pro scouts.

Earlier this week, the junior entered his name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer with a 'do not contact tag on it' - signifying he has a destination in mind. 

White appeared in 30 games for the Sun Devils last season and averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 56.9% from the field. He hit double figures in points 16 times throughout the year. He had season bests of 19 points coming against Colorado and UL Lafayette. He tallied his fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds against the Georgia Bulldogs.

He played three years at ASU and started 92 out of 95 games - the most starts of any other Sun Devil during that stretch. Before playing his first game in Tempe, White used a year to focus on academics. 

White is eligible to play right away and has one year of eligibility remaining. He has until June 15 to withdraw his name from the NBA's early entrant list. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci Named 2020 Byron Nelson Award Finalist

Georgia Tech's Tyler Strafaci has been named a finalist for the 2020 Byron Nelson Award.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech RB Christian Malloy Enters the Transfer Portal Amid Crowded Backfield

Georgia Tech running back Christian Malloy has entered his name into the transfer portal amid a crowded backfield

Ashley Barnett

Four-Star OLB Malaki Hamrick Says Georgia Tech Academics Are "Already A Plus"

2022 Four-Star OLB Malaki Hamrick recently earned an offer from the Yellow Jackets. Hamrick says the academics at Georgia Tech are "already a plus"

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Named in Final 5 List for Gardner-Webb Transfer Jose Perez

Georgia Tech was named in the final 5 list for Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez

Ashley Barnett

2021 DT Cameron Ball Says Georgia Tech "Stands Out"

2021 defensive tackle Cameron Ball recently narrowed down his top 10 schools. Ball says Georgia Tech "stands out" to him and plans to visit the Jackets again.

Ashley Barnett

2022 DE Beau Atkinson "Excited" About First Offer From Georgia Tech

2022 DE Beau Atkinson received his first offer from Georgia Tech earlier this week - followed by another ACC offer. Atkinson says he is "really excited" about the opportunity with the Yellow Jackets.

Ashley Barnett

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

A quick look at the latest news revolving around Georgia Tech's football recruits from this past week

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Recommends Delaying Transfer Waiver Changes

The NCAA Board has recommended a delay on the voting of the one-time transfer rule due to COVID-19

Ashley Barnett

2022 ATH Jaden Mangham Says Latest Georgia Tech Offer "Feels Great"

2022 ATH Jaden Mangham has seen his recruitment rise in the last month. He says his latest offer from Georgia Tech "feels great"

Ashley Barnett

How Will Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis Fit In With the Jacksonville Jaguars?

All Yellow Jackets caught up with John Shipley of SI's JaguarReport to discuss how former Georgia Tech TE Tyler Davis will fit into the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.

Ashley Barnett