Georgia Tech Set To Host Elite WBB Prospect Natalya Hodge In The Fall
The Yellow Jackets will host another elite women’s basketball prospect on campus in the fall. Last week, it was reported that Mimi Thiero, a top player in the 2026 class, would visit the Flats. Natalya Hodge is an elite point guard out of Tennessee who plays with a high motor and is tough to stop when he gets going. She has an elite ball handle, shot-making ability, and efficiency to her game.
According to Rivals Industry Ranking, Hodge is a four-star prospect, the No. 3 player in Tennessee, the No. 6 PG, and the No. 52 player nationally. She has official visits to Florida State, Baylor, Arizona, and Arizona State. She also has visits to Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, and Georgia Tech, per Talia Goodman of On3.
She has been a standout on the Nike Girls Basketball circuit for 17U this summer, averaging 18 points per game against some of the best in the country. She was also named a Nike EYBL Session 1 standout back in April.
On the hardwood during the fall, she plays for Bearden High School in Tennessee. During the regular season, she put on a show and led Bearden to a 33-6 record and a state semifinal appearance. Hodge averaged 25.7 points, 3.7 steals, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She was named 5 Star Preps Girls Player of the Year and surpassed the 2,000 career points for her career last season. She has twice been a finalist for Class 4A Miss Basketball. Hodge was also named to the TSWA (Tennessee Sports Writers Association) all-state team for the third consecutive year. She was also named MVP of the District 4-4A tournament and was an all-region selection for Region 2-4A.
Hodge has a very decorated high school career and has accomplished a lot. Her last two goals is the illustrious state championship and Miss Basketball for the state of Tennessee. She has an elite work ethic and has been working tirelessly to improve her craft and take her game to the next level. Here is what she said to George Robinson of the Knoxville News Sentinel in the spring about her drive.
"Everything I see where I'm not at, I'm working to get there," Hodge said. "If there's something in my game that I see I'm not where I need to be, I'm going to work on that. Time management is a part of that. I can have the best of both worlds. I can hang out with friends, but also work on my game. I know it'll pay off in the long run."
Head coach Karen Blair and the Yellow Jackets staff are already off to a good start recruiting the class of 2026. No, they don’t have any recruits just yet, but they are hosting several top-end women's basketball players to come on campus and see everything Georgia Tech has to offer, which is a good sign. Coach Blair has been known as an elite recruiter for the sport of women’s hoops, and she is showcasing it early in the season and already has Georgia Tech in the race for top prospect. Hodge is set to commit sometime in November, and it will be something to watch to see how many top prospects like Hodge will be in a Yellow Jackets uniform come next fall.