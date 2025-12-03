Bleav in Georgia Tech: Previewing National Signing Day and Looking at the Yellow Jackets Roster
With the regular season now over, the offseason is set to begin and part of that is building a roster that will compete in the ACC next season. Brent Key knows that continuing to recruit at a high level is going to be huge in helping this team get over the hump and being a contender at the national level.
Ahead of national signing day, the guys at Bleav in Georgia Tech break down the class, the roster, and talk about bowl game possibilities.
Recruiting in-state
Ever since he took over the head coaching position, Key has focused on recruiting the in-state talent to help rebuild Georgia Tech's roster. So far in this class, Georgia Tech has 12 in-state commitments of their 19 total pledges. At last year's signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting the state of Georgia:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
Georgia Tech is hoping for a nice signing day tomorrow as they await their bowl destination and opponent on Sunday.