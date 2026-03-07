How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

While Georgia Tech is not going to be playing in the conference tournament next week, they are hoping to end the season on a high note today when they face Clemson.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off a hard-fought loss to California despite gaining a double-digit lead in the first half. Tech recognized its senior class prior to tipoff in its last home game of the season and Kowacie Reeves Jr. poured in a game-high 19 points in his McCamish Pavilion farewell. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures and fellow classmate Lamar Washington had a strong senior night showing with 10 assists.

Clemson comes into its home finale having dropped five of its past six games, most recently a 67-63 defeat at North Carolina on Tuesday. While owning a 12-3 home record this season, the Tigers have fallen in two of the past three in Littlejohn Coliseum. A pair of Tigers pace the offense in conference play for Clemson as RJ Godfrey leads the way at 12.3 points per game, while Carter Welling adds 10.2 points per game.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Time (EST):12 PM

City: Clemson, S.C.

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum

Series: Clemson leads 80-69

Last Meeting: CU 77, GT 63 (1/24/26)

Can they win?

Mar 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) attempts a shot against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) during the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech has taken the last two meetings at Clemson, including last season’s triple-overtime thriller, and seeks its third-straight victory in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tech’s last two victories in Littlejohn Coliseum have both come in overtime fashion with Tech winning in double-overtime in 2024. In the first meeting this season, Georgia Tech trailed by just two at halftime, but Clemson shot 51.9 percent in the second half to pull away for the win. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington both finished in double-figures led by Reeves’ 19 points. Washington added 10.

Last year’s meeting at Clemson saw Baye Ndongo post a double-double behind 18 points and 13 rebounds. Ndongo scored the final six points in the third overtime to lift the Jackets to their first road win of the season. The Tigers were ranked No. 21 in the Coaches Poll at the time. Each Damon Stoudamire season has seen the Jackets and Tigers split their home-and-home meetings, with

each team taking their respective road wins. A win for Tech on Saturday would extend the streak to three-straight seasons

The Tigers have not been playing well as of late and Georgia Tech is looking to spoil things for them