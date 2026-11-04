Georgia Tech begins the Scott Cross era, and will host the Hampton Pirates. Stay tuned for all the updates from the first game of the season.

13:35 1H - Georgia Tech has a 13-3 lead early; Hampton is just 1-9 from the field

15:58 1H- Georgia Tech off to a 9-1 start to begin the game. Yellow Jackets are 5-7 from the field and haven't allowed a bakset through the first four minutes of the game.

16:58 1H - Georgia Tech is off to a 6-1 start to the game; the Yellow Jackets are 3-5 from the field and have held Hampton to 0-2 shooting

1st Half

Starting Lineups:

G- Nasir Whitlock

G- Colby Garland

G- Kam Craft

F- Jackson Fields

F- Tylis Jordan