Georgia Tech vs Hampton Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
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Georgia Tech begins the Scott Cross era, and will host the Hampton Pirates. Stay tuned for all the updates from the first game of the season.
13:35 1H- Georgia Tech has a 13-3 lead early; Hampton is just 1-9 from the field
15:58 1H- Georgia Tech off to a 9-1 start to begin the game. Yellow Jackets are 5-7 from the field and haven't allowed a bakset through the first four minutes of the game.
16:58 1H- Georgia Tech is off to a 6-1 start to the game; the Yellow Jackets are 3-5 from the field and have held Hampton to 0-2 shooting
1st Half
Starting Lineups:
G- Nasir Whitlock
G- Colby Garland
G- Kam Craft
F- Jackson Fields
F- Tylis Jordan
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk