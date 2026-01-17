Georgia Tech vs NC State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

8:00 1H- NC State has closed the deficit and taken a 22-21 lead for NC State

11:30 1H -Georgia Tech has a 15-10 lead and is hot from the field going 6-9 from the field; NC State is just 4-16 from the field

13:39 1H - Georgia Tech is on a 12-0 run and getting done with their defense which is leading to offense. The Yellow Jcakets have a 12-6 lead

15:24 1H- NC State leads 6-5 early, after the Yellow Jackets four turnovers. Georgia Tech hanging tough despite early turnovers

17:35 1H - Akai Fleming makes the Yellow Jackets first basket of the game. The Yellow Jackets trail 6-3

18:00 1H- Georgia Tech has four tunrnovers to begin the game against NC State. The Wolfpack leads 3-0

20:00 1H - NC State wins the opening tip but can't convert the first basket

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Akai Fleming

G- Jaeden Mustaf

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech is looking to get back into the win column on Saturday against one of the better teams in the conference when they travel to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack. They Yellow Jackets are coming off an embarassing 89-66 loss to Pittburgh at home. Can they recover and get back on tr

