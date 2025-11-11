Georgia Tech vs SE Louisiana Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
11:511H- Georgia Tech clinging to a 10-9 lead early and have seven turnovers. Lamar Washington playing well on both ends
14:511H- Georgia Tech trails 6-4 early in the game. SE Louisiana is 1-6 from the field and 4-4 from the field
16:54 1H- SE Lousiana jumps out to a 6-0 run to begin the game
20:00 1H- Georgia Tech begins with the ball
Pregame
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves JR
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Mouhamed Sylla
After a 2-0 first week of the season, Georgia Tech will look to extend its winning streak to three games tonight when they host Southeastern Louisiana.
The Yellow Jackets had a close call on opening night against Maryland Eastern Shore, but looked much better with Baye Ndongo back in the lineup on Friday night against Bryant. This is going to be the last game for Georgia Tech before their big non-conference matchup against rival Georgia on Friday night.
So who will win tonight's game? Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest stats, news, and highlights from tonight's game in Atlanta!