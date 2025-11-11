All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs SE Louisiana Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Who will win tonight's game between Georgia Tech and SE Louisiana?

Najeh Wilkins

Georgia Tech vs SE Louisiana Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
Georgia Tech vs SE Louisiana Live Updates | NCAA Basketball / Georgia Tech Athletic
In this story:

11:511H- Georgia Tech clinging to a 10-9 lead early and have seven turnovers. Lamar Washington playing well on both ends

14:511H- Georgia Tech trails 6-4 early in the game. SE Louisiana is 1-6 from the field and 4-4 from the field

16:54 1H- SE Lousiana jumps out to a 6-0 run to begin the game

20:00 1H- Georgia Tech begins with the ball

Pregame

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves JR

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Mouhamed Sylla

After a 2-0 first week of the season, Georgia Tech will look to extend its winning streak to three games tonight when they host Southeastern Louisiana.

The Yellow Jackets had a close call on opening night against Maryland Eastern Shore, but looked much better with Baye Ndongo back in the lineup on Friday night against Bryant. This is going to be the last game for Georgia Tech before their big non-conference matchup against rival Georgia on Friday night.

So who will win tonight's game? Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest stats, news, and highlights from tonight's game in Atlanta!

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

feed

Published |Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Home/Basketball