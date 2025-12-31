Three New Year Resolutions That Can Make Georgia Tech A Sneaky Team To Watch In The ACC

New Year's is nearly here, and the Yellow Jackets are about to enter conference play. Georgia Tech has won four consecutive games and will face one of the best teams on New Year's Eve when they travel to face Duke. To be a tournament team, Georgia Tech will have to do certain things to accomplish that. Let's take a look at some New Year's Resolutions

1. Fixing turnovers

Georgia Tech has a pretty deep basketball team and players who can score the basketball at a high level. It feels like this is the first time they’ve had a team where anybody can score and the ball. While that is an addition, one of the negatives has been their ability to hang on to the ball. Georgia Tech is averaging 13 turnovers per game. In their last game against Florida A&M, Georgia Tech finished with 20 turnovers. It is an area that has been cleaned up since Lamar Washington was inserted into the starting lineup. However, they are still turning the ball over at an alarming rate. If they can fix the turnovers, they will be able to be a sneaky good team in conference play.

2. Seeing Mouhamed Sylla dominate ACC play

Coming into 2025, Sylla was heavily talked about, especially in national circles. It feels like that has dissipated to a degree, and he hasn’t been talked about as much. Sylla is averaging 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. He has recorded a double-double since November 23rd against West Georgia. There are a number of elite big men in the ACC that Sylla will face. For Georgia Tech to win these games, they need Sylla to dominate and play at a high level. He can affect the interior of the paint on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. In the paint, Sylla is a good finisher around the rim and a player who can get putback dunks and layups. He could be a player who unlocks the Yellow Jackets, especially with all of the focus going to Baye Ndongo.

3. Fixing the defense

The Yellow Jackets, early in the season, were one of the best defensive teams in the nation. They are still playing at a decent level, but in the last few weeks, non-conference opponents have been scoring at a high level. Monmouth scored 69, Marist scored 76, Lafayette scored 81, and FAMU scored 65. Georgia Tech will be playing some elite offenses in ACC play this season. Some of those include Duke, Syracuse, Miami, NC State, UNC, Virginia, and Louisville. On the perimeter, Georgia Tech’s defense has improved compared to last year. Guys like Jaeden Mustaf and Akai Fleming are some of the better perimeter defenders on the team. On the interior, Ndongo, Sylla, and Marshall have shown they are more than capable of defending the paint. As a unit on the perimeter and the interior, the Yellow Jackets will have to be better if they want to make noise.

