Georgia Tech vs Stanford Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Halftime- Geogria Tech trails 43-39 at the break

1:00 1H - Stanford leads Georgia Tech 41-36 in the first half and looking to close down the deficit. The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 from beyond the arc

5:00 1H - Stanford leads Georgia Tech 35-24 in the early going and are on an 8-0 run to entend its lead to double figures

7:45 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 26-22 after an Ebuka Okorie bucket and the foul.

10:20 1H- Georgia Tech leads 20-19 after a Kam Craft three pointer. The Yellow Jackets on a 7-0 run

11:45 1H - Stanford leads Georgia Tech 9-6. Stanford has hit four of its last six field goals. Both teams shooting in the 60% early on.

13:54 1H- Ebuka Okorie goes 1 one on two and nails the And 1 basket. Stanford leads 15-9 over the Yellow Jackets

16:58 1H- Baye Ndongo in an early groove for the Yellow Jackets and has four of their six points.

19:00 1H - Jaeden Mustaf nails the first basket of the game for the Yellow Jackets to give them a 2-0 lead.

20:00 1H - Georgia Tech wins the tip but can't convert its first basket

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

G- Akai Fleming

F- Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech will conclude its two-game road trip with a final game against the Stanford Cardinals. The Yellow Jackets fell to the California Golden Bears in a 90-85 defeat on the road. It was a valiant second-half performance, but Georgia Tech couldn't quite make the plays to lead to a win. Can they get back on track on Saturday night?

