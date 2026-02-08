All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Stanford Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can the Yellow Jackets end their four game skid?
Najeh Wilkins|
Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) falls to the floor as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) steals the inbound pass during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) falls to the floor as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) steals the inbound pass during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Halftime- Geogria Tech trails 43-39 at the break

1:00 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 41-36 in the first half and looking to close down the deficit. The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 from beyond the arc

5:00 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 35-24 in the early going and are on an 8-0 run to entend its lead to double figures

7:45 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 26-22 after an Ebuka Okorie bucket and the foul.

10:20 1H- Georgia Tech leads 20-19 after a Kam Craft three pointer. The Yellow Jackets on a 7-0 run

11:45 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 9-6. Stanford has hit four of its last six field goals. Both teams shooting in the 60% early on.

13:54 1H- Ebuka Okorie goes 1 one on two and nails the And 1 basket. Stanford leads 15-9 over the Yellow Jackets

15:54 1H- Stanford leads Georgia Tech 9-6. Stanford has hit four of its last six field goals. Both teams are shooting in the 60% early on.

16:58 1H- Baye Ndongo in an early groove for the Yellow Jackets and has four of their six points.

19:00 1H- Jaeden Mustaf nails the first basket of the game for the Yellow Jackets to give them a 2-0 lead.

20:00 1H- Georgia Tech wins the tip but can't convert its first basket

Pregame:

Starting Lineups:

G- Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

G- Akai Fleming

F- Baye Ndongo

Georgia Tech will conclude its two-game road trip with a final game against the Stanford Cardinals. The Yellow Jackets fell to the California Golden Bears in a 90-85 defeat on the road. It was a valiant second-half performance, but Georgia Tech couldn't quite make the plays to lead to a win. Can they get back on track on Saturday night?

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 16 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Published | Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Share on XFollow najehwilk
Home/Basketball