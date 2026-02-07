Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Stanford

After losing a close one earlier this week against Cal, Georgia Tech closes out a West Coast trip with a game against Stanford.

Stanford comes into Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, most recently dropping a 66-64 decision to No. 20/19 Clemson on Wednesday night. The Cardinal have secured three ACC victories this season, all coming against NCAA NET Quad 1 opponents – Louisville, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Freshman Ebuka Okorie paces the Cardinal offense in league play, contributing 20.2 points per game on average.

Georgia Tech and Stanford are meeting for the fifth time overall in program history, but just the second as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion, 60-52, behind a strong first-half performance from Tech. Baye Ndongo recorded a double-double with 16 rebounds and 15 points in the win.

Can GT get the surprise win?

Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) falls to the floor as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) steals the inbound pass during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech opened its West Coast swing at California on Wednesday night, falling to the Golden Bears, 90-85, despite a valiant second-half effort. The Yellow Jackets trailed by 14 at halftime, but dominated the second half to gain the lead. Tech shot 55.3 percent in the second half, while holding Cal to 41.7 percent, but could not complete the comeback on the road Five Yellow Jackets finished in double figures for the Sixth time this season, led by Akai Fleming off the bench with 19 points.

Baye Ndongo logged his fourth double-double of the season behind a team-high 12 rebounds and 10 points, while just missing a triple-double, dishing out a career-high eight assists . Chas Kelley III added 15 points in the outing, while Kam Craft recorded his third-straight game in double figures with 14 points. Jaeden Mustaf completed the quartet, also with 14 points. Georgia Tech connected on 10 three-pointers in the game for the fifth time this season, hitting at least 10 from deep.

Georgia Tech has won the rebounding battle in four of the last seven games dating back to Miami, and 13 times total this season . Tech has had seven different Yellow Jackets lead the team on the glass in a game this year . Georgia Tech has outrebounded eight opponents that had a positive rebounding margin entering the game, including four ACC opponents (Boston College, Clemson, Miami, Pitt) .

The Yellow Jackets rank fourth in the league in 3-point percentage (36.3%) and third in the same category (37.8%) in league games . Tech also ranks seventh in 3-point field goal percentage

defense in the league, holding their opponents to 31.1% . Five Jackets have connected on at least 15 three-pointers this season.

I think that Georgia Tech can hang around in this game and get a surprise win. Ndongo is coming off one of his best games of the season and Craft has been playing his best basketball of the year. The Yellow Jackets were close to pulling off one West Coast upset against a better opponent than the one they will face tonight and I think the losing streak will come to an end.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 78, Stanford 75

