Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | ACC Tournament Second Round
1st Quarter
Here are the starters for Georgia Tech tonight:
G- Brianna Turnage
G- Erica Moon
G- Talayah Walker
G- La'Nya Foster
C- Ariadna Termis
Pregame
After taking down Florida State in the opening round of the ACC Tournament, Georgia Tech's next opponent is Virginia Tech, which the Yellow Jackets recently played towards the end of the regular season.
Wednesday marked the 18th season in the last 23 that Georgia Tech has won at least one game in the ACC Tournament.
Walker has now scored in double figures in 12-straight games and at least five points in 20-straight games.
Tech improved to 2-1 against Florida State in the ACC Tournament.
Tech secured multiple wins against Florida State in a single season for the first time since 2020-21.
Wednesday marked Georgia Tech’s 10th win in the first round of the ACC Tournament. The Jackets now hold a 10-7 record in the round.
Can Georgia Tech take down the Hokies tonight?
