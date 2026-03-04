Miami vs. SMU Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Miami Hurricanes have strung together two straight wins and are looking to lock up the No. 3 spot in the ACC ahead of the conference tournament.

On Tuesday night, they're set as a slight underdog against the SMU Mustangs. SMU has put up some strong performances this season, but they're coming off back-to-back baffling losses to California and Stanford. Can they bounce back tonight? Let's dive into it.

Miami vs. SMU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Miami +1.5 (-110)

SMU -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Miami +110

SMU -130

Total

OVER 159.5 (-110)

UNDER 159.5 (-110)

Miami vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Moody Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Miami Record: 23-6 (12-4 in ACC)

SMU Record: 19-10 (8-8 in ACC)

Miami vs. SMU Betting Trends

Miami is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 14-6 in Miami's last 20 games

Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games

SMU is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

SMU is 15-2 in its last 17 home games

The OVER is 7-2 in SMU's last nine games

Miami vs. SMU Key Player to Watch

Tre Donaldson, G - Miami Hurricanes

Tre Donaldson is second on Miami in points, averaging 16.6 per game, but he's leading the team in assists, averaging 5.8 per game, which is 3.7 more than any other player on this team. That means that the offense goes through Donaldson. He has put up 20+ points in two of his last four games, including a 32-point performance against Virginia Tech on February 17.

Miami vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

Both teams rank inside the top 30 in shooting, but Miami is the far better defensive team, ranking 34th in defensive efficiency, while SMU comes in at 173rd in that metric.

The Hurricanes also have a stylistic advantage in this game. The two teams rank inside the top 85 in two-point shot rate, but it's Miami that has the better defensive front court. Miami ranks 83rd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 49.6% from two-point range. Meanwhile, SMU ranks 184th in that metric, allowing teams to shoot 51.8% from two-point range.

That's enough for me to back Miami as a short underdog.

Pick: Miami +1.5 (-110)

