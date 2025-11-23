Georgia Tech vs West Georgia Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
Halftime- Georgia Tech trails 34-33 at the break and the turnovers are beginning to pile up. The Yellow Jackets have eight at the break. Kowacie Reeves leads the team with 10 points
3:29 1H- Kowacie Reeves leads Georgia Tech with 10 points, and only player in double figures
4:48 1H- West Georgia is on a current scoring drought and haven't scored 2:30
9:41 1H- West Georgia has a five point lead after a jumper is good by Williams-Dryden Shelton
13:14 1H- Peyton Marshall is at the free throw line. Georgia Tech is 5-12 from the field
15:09 1H- Georgia Tech has a 11-8 lead and is dominating the glass so far with an 8-3 advantage. Baye Ndongo with an early four points
17:32 1H- West Georgia holds an early 6-5 lead and is 2-3 from beyond the arc
20:00 1H-Georgia Tech wins the opening tip
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Mouhamed Sylla
After a tough home win over a mighty Georgia Southern team, Georgia Tech is back with another clash with an in-state opponent and welcome West Georgia.
Georgia Tech was led by Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla last time out who each posted double-doubles against Georgia Southern. The Yellow Jackets will look to take care of the basketball and limit the turnovers on Sunday.
More Georgia Tech Basketball News:
•Everything From Baye Ndongo And Jaeden Mustaf After A 66-64 Win Over Georgia Southern
•Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 66-64 Win Over Georgia Southern
•Jackets stave off Georgia Southern's Late Run To Remain Perfect At Home
•Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
•Three Things To Watch For As Georgia Tech Hosts Georgia Southern Tonight