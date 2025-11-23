All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs West Georgia Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can Georgia Tech Improve to 5-1 with a win over in-state opponent West Georgia?

Nov 14, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) dribbles past Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
Halftime- Georgia Tech trails 34-33 at the break and the turnovers are beginning to pile up. The Yellow Jackets have eight at the break. Kowacie Reeves leads the team with 10 points

3:29 1H- Kowacie Reeves leads Georgia Tech with 10 points, and only player in double figures

4:48 1H- West Georgia is on a current scoring drought and haven't scored 2:30

9:41 1H- West Georgia has a five point lead after a jumper is good by Williams-Dryden Shelton

13:14 1H- Peyton Marshall is at the free throw line. Georgia Tech is 5-12 from the field

15:09 1H- Georgia Tech has a 11-8 lead and is dominating the glass so far with an 8-3 advantage. Baye Ndongo with an early four points

17:32 1H- West Georgia holds an early 6-5 lead and is 2-3 from beyond the arc

20:00 1H-Georgia Tech wins the opening tip

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Jaeden Mustaf

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Mouhamed Sylla

After a tough home win over a mighty Georgia Southern team, Georgia Tech is back with another clash with an in-state opponent and welcome West Georgia.

Georgia Tech was led by Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla last time out who each posted double-doubles against Georgia Southern. The Yellow Jackets will look to take care of the basketball and limit the turnovers on Sunday.

