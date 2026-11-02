Georgia Tech WBB vs Hofstra Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

4th Quarter

8:36- Hofstra has used a big run to get back in the game, as they only trail Georgia Tech 61-51.

3rd Quarter

7:38- Georgia Tech leads Hofstra 54-33. Walker is up to 30 points already in this game for the Yellow Jackets.

8:27- Georgia Tech leads Hofstra 54-31. Yellow Jackets are off to a 7-2 start in the third quarter

2nd Quarter

End of the first half: Georgia Tech leads Hofstra 47-29. The Yellow Jackets are shooting 59% from the field (4-for-8 from three) and have scored 21 points off 13 turnovers. Talayah Walker is having an insane game already, with 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting and La'Nya Foster also has 10 points.

1st Quarter

End of the first quarter: Georgia Tech leads Hofstra 23-15. Yellow Jackets are shooting 53% from the field and have scored 12 points off eight Hofstra turnovers. Talayah Walker leads Georgia Tech with 10 points in the opening quarter

4:42- Georgia Tech leads 15-2. Yellow Jackets are shooting 6-for-9 from the field and have already forced seven turnovers.

Pregame

Starting lineup for Georgia Tech:

G- Erica Moon

G- Jordan Ode

G- Talayah Walker

G- La'Nya Foster

C- Ariadna Termis

Today is opening day for Georgia Tech Women's Basketball!

The Yellow Jackets are going to be taking on Hofstra this morning at McCamish Pavilion, and they are hoping that they can start off the season 1-0 in the second go around for Karen Blair on The Flats.

Be sure to follow along right here for the latest news from today's game.