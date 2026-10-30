The Most Important Quotes From Georgia Tech Forward Jackson Fields Before Hampton Matchup

Georgia Tech forward Jackson Fields was a major acquisition out of the portal and part of the Scott Cross regime at Troy. He’s come over, brought leadership, and has helped players learn the system. Fields talked to the media prior to the kickoff of the season. Here are the most important quotes from him.

On finally returning to the court after injury and eligibility

“Yeah, I'm very very excited. my, you know, my first three exhibition games, I had to kind of tell myself just relax. I haven't played basketball in about a year and some change. So, I mean, just getting out there for a full game, real game with the fans, my a lot of family in Atlanta, so getting to play in front of them and playing back on my coach, you know, it can't be nothing I can't can't ask for. So, I'm definitely excited and ready to go, “ said Fields.

On Colby Garland and Kayden Allen

“You know, I'd say the two guys Colby Garland, Kayden Allen. Um, they've just kind of flipped the switch of just I mean, you know, they both can score the ball great.They both great offensive players, but just learning the defense and learning the tags and learning communication. Those two have made kind of—I can tell they made a step in change in their mental.”So, definitely those two guys for sure,” said Fields.

On the importance of tagging

“I feel like we definitely took multiple steps in the right direction with our tagging. What we do on offense, you know, kind of go rebound. I mean, that's probably what was one of our main messes-ups because if we don't tag, they get out in transition and get easy buckets. So, you know, that's what we've been working on. Just that and being tenacious on defense. Those two things alone can win us games that we shouldn't win. So, that's what things we've been focusing on and we've been doing those really well this week. So, I can't wait to see what it looks like when we're going against somebody else,” said Fields.

On the team chemistry

“We all click maybe like I mean probably the first week and a half. We all live at the same little apartment building, from freshmen to the seniors and the grads. So we're always around each other, and we're always here. We're doing a lot of like team bonding at coach's house, you know, either with recruits or not recruits going in there playing games, getting just comfortable off the court. So when it's on the court against adverse situations and you know we're we're comfortable with who we're out there with.