Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Announces Its 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
While the season is still a few months away, the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule for Georgia Tech Women's Basketball has officially been announced.
The Yellow Jackets will meet a minimum of four teams that reached postseason play in 2023-24 and take part in the Hawai’i North Shore Showcase.
The 13-game non-conference schedule is highlighted by 10 home contests beginning with an exhibition game against Anderson University on Oct. 31, providing fans their first opportunity to see the 2024-25 squad in action.
Georgia Tech will officially tip-off the season welcoming Winthrop on Nov. 4 for its “Education Day” to open a four-game homestand. The Yellow Jackets will then welcome three in-state opponents to round out the homestand as Georgia State (Nov. 8), West Georgia (Nov. 14) and rival Georgia (Nov. 17) are all set to visit McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets will spend a portion of the Thanksgiving holiday in the Aloha State, participating in the Hawai’i North Shore Showcase, Nov. 23-25. More details, including the field of opponents, for the tournament will be announced at a later date.
Upon return home, Georgia Tech will host Florida A&M on Dec. 1, before hosting Mississippi State on Dec. 4 for the second edition of the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets will play its only true road game of the non-conference schedule at Mercer on Dec. 8.
Georgia Tech will gear up for Atlantic Coast Conference play meeting three teams that reached postseason play last season to conclude non-conference play. Louisiana Monroe (ULM) reached the WNIT Great 8 to close last season with a 21-14 overall record. The War Hawks visit Atlanta on Dec. 11.
The Rice Owls make their first-ever trip to McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 18 after capturing the 2024 American Athletic Conference title to secure its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech will play its final non-conference game on Dec. 21, welcoming 2024 NCAA Tournament participant, Nebraska.