Five Wide Receivers Georgia Tech Could Target In The Transfer Portal



The transfer portal is just days away from opening, and major players will be available for the Yellow Jackets to help make their team better in 2026. It is officially shopping time, and here are six wide receivers who make sense for Georgia Tech and could help them next season.

1. North Texas WR Wyatt Young

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the South Florida Bulls during the first half of a game at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Young is coming off a career season with North Texas, posting career-highs. He finished with 70 catches, 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 18.1 yards per catch in 2025. He had his best game against Rice, where he finished with eight catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He would fit the Yellow Jackets because of his deep threat ability and his ability after the catch. With Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson gone, Georgia Tech will need someone to fill the void.

2. Wake Forest WR Chris Barnes

Oct 11, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Chris Barnes (10) runs for a touchdown after the catch during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This would be a great addition for the Yellow Jackets and a player the program is already familiar with. Barnes possesses exceptional speed and big-play ability. He finished his redshirt freshman campaign with 39 catches, 547 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Barnes would be another dynamic playmaker in the Yellow Jackets who could explode for big plays. Head coach Brent Key talked about Barnes earlier this year before facing him,

​​“The receiver they have, No. 10, is a 10.27 guy now. I mean, this guy can roll. You think you've seen fast now, this dude is fast, fast. He's also a kickoff returner, and he took one all the way back. First, since NC State is in its last game,” said Key. He might have run 10.27, whether it’s returning kicks, right? You know, getting jet sweeps or taking the top off the defense or catching a five-yard hitch and turning it and making one person miss. We've got to make sure we know where those guys are,” said Key. He would be an elite pickup.

3. Kansas State Jayce Brown

Nov 15, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This would be a home run for the Yellow Jackets and a player with a lot of potential. In each of three seasons with Kansas State, Brown caught at least 27 catches for 400 yards in his three seasons there. He finished his career with 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns. Brown would be such a fit because he is exceptional with the ball after it is in his hands. He can make defenders miss and turn short routes into big plays. He is special when he touches the ball.

4. Colorado WR Omarion Miller

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) prepares to catch the ball during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Miller had a career season for the Buffaloes and was one of their best weapons on offense. He finished with 45 catches, 808 yards, and eight touchdowns despite having three different quarterbacks throw him the ball in 2025. In two of his final three games, he finished with over 100 yards receiving. Miller is an explosive playmaker who can take the top off the defense and is averaging 19.1 yards per catch in his career. Miller likely would only be at Georgia Tech for a season, but he would be a guy who can help them hit on big plays down the field and allow the offense to score a lot of points.

5. Auburn WR Horatio Fields

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be a nice homecoming for Fields, who played his high school ball at New Manchester High School in Douglasville. Fields had his best season as a collegiate player in 2024 when he finished with 39 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns. This past season for Auburn, he didn’t see the field much and was more of a reserve player. However, for the Yellow Jackets, he can add much-needed depth in the wide receiver room in 2026.

Honorable mention: Cam Coleman. When it comes to Coleman, he likely will be too expensive for the Yellow Jackets and will garner near quarterback money. He is an elite player, but that kind of cash can be dealt to other positions.



