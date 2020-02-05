Yellow Jackets Dismantle Hokies In Battle Of The Techs

Heading into tonight's game having won just 1 of their last 5 ACC matchups, Georgia Tech found themselves back in the win column in spectacular fashion. Facing the Hokies in the annual "Battle of the Techs", the Yellow Jackets capitalized on a fast start and never took their foot off the gas en route to a 76-57 win over Virginia Tech. Leading by as much as 30 points, the blowout snaps a six game losing streak to the Hokies.

"I was really proud of our guys," head coach Josh Pastner said. "We're trending in the right direction."

Taking advantage of a 15-2 run in the opening minutes and a 12-2 run right before halftime, the Ramblin' Wreck established themselves as the more dominant team almost right out of the gates. In the first half alone, Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7 ACC) outscored their counterparts 38-18, out-rebounded them 19-12, and held them to 8-26 (30.8%) from the floor while conversely going 16-29 (55.2%) themselves.

A normally accurate team from deep, the Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC) had trouble figuring out the Georgia Tech 1-3-1 zone defense. Shooting 36.6% for the season on three point attempts prior to tonight, Virginia Tech shot a paltry 4-23 (17.4%) from beyond the arc and just 38.2% from the field. VT freshman phenom Landers Nolley, who was averaging 17.5 PPG, could only muster 10 on 4-14 shooting.

"That's not like him," Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young said of Nolley. "That zone was bothersome."

Sophomore Michael Devoe returned to the floor after missing the previous three games with a left ankle injury, but the shooting guard from Orlando, FL would not be the biggest storyline in the game. Fellow guard Jose Alvarado stole the show, he posted his fifth 20 point game of the season, with four of them coming in just the last six outings.

The junior point guard from Brooklyn put up an even 20 points for the evening, with 19 of them coming in the first half of the game. Because of the game's blowout nature, Alvarado actually outscored the entire Virginia Tech team by 1 point at the half, and had as many made field goals with 8.

"I really wasn't focused on that," Alvarado said when he was asked if he was aware of the feat. "I was just wanting to win this game so bad."

Next up for the Jackets, they will go back on the road and face the Pitt Panthers this weekend. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th at 2:00pm EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp