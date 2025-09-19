How Big Of a Spark Can Kam Craft Be For Georgia Tech This Year?
Kam Craft maybe the most dangerous player on this years sqaud for the Yellow Jackets.
In Craft's final year at Miami of Ohio, he averaged 13.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, while starting in all 34 games, but aside from him being a reliable option for the Red Hawks, Craft was an elite marksman from range, shooting 43.1 percent from three-point range. Last season, Craft had six games scoring 20 points or more; he also had a career best last year scoring 40 vs. Toledo (13-of-22 FG, 9-of-14 3pt FG, 5-5 FT).
Elite shooter
Head Coach Damon Stoudamire said in a press conference earlier this week that Craft is the best shooter he's had on the roster since coaching at Georgia Tech.
"I think in Kam, we've got one of the best shooters in the country. I think that in terms of shooting, we haven't had that since I've been here. He can make spot-ups and he can come off picks," he said
Stoudamire set forth the role for Craft as a passer as well.
"He's an evolving playmaker - he's not going to bring the ball down but just trying to get him to make the next read; make pocket passes coming of ball screens and things of that nature," said Coach Stoudamire.
Later in the press conference, Stoudamire was asked about the joint shooting ability of Kowacie Reeves and Craft, as well as their respective responsibilities.
"Make shots. They've got to keep the floor spaced obviously. Both of those guys are going to have to make shots, we need four to five threes between both of them a game, with our bigs so they can play in spacing,"said Coach Stoudamrie.
Adding 24 to 30 points on average from the pair only makes this team more deadly and efficient. Forcing opposing defenses to choose between defending perimeter threes or allowing Baye Ndongo or other post players to find a rhythm in the interior is a pick-your-poison type of scenario. Add to that a pick-and-roll game, and now having post players who are capable of passing out of the post, this Yellow Jacket offense has a fair chance of being a top offensive unit in the ACC.
Craft, a son of Chicago, brings a gritty edge and magnetic energy to the court, qualities that have already won over the coaching staff and are sure to ignite the passion of Tech fans. However, playing for Coach Stoudamrie will not be his first stint in Atlanta. As a senior in high school, Craft played for Atlanta prep program, The Skills Factory, where he was ranked as a four-star prospect, averaging 21.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.