How to Watch Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Hampton: TV, Announcers, Radio, and More

Another season of Georgia Tech Basketball is right around the corner and it will be the first season under new head coach Scott Cross. Cross comes to Georgia Tech after successful stints at both UT-Arlington and Troy and will be looking to exceed expectations in his first season on The Flats.

The first opponent for Cross and the Yellow Jackets is going to be Hampton tomorrow night at McCamish Pavilion. Here is all of the viewing and listening information that fans will need if they are not able to be there for the game:

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 | 7 p.m. ET |Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

What to watch for in this game

This is a mostly new Georgia Tech roster, and the Yellow Jackets had their fair share of struggles during the exhibition games during the preseason. Cross and his team lost to both Maryland and Providence, the latter by 32 points on the road, and on top of all that, Georgia Tech was picked to finish in the ACC preseason media poll.

All of that is meaningless, though, and Georgia Tech will finally get to play games that count tomorrow night in the first-ever meeting against Hampton. Coming into the game, Georgia Tech is ranked 103rd in the initial KenPom Rankings for the season, while Hampton ranks 242nd heading into the year.

One thing that I am going to watch closely is how Cross manages the center rotation. Georgia Tech is relatively inexperienced at the position and has first-year center Moustapha Diop, Cole Kirouac, and Georgia transfer Jackson McVey to rotate through and I think that the early part of the season is going to be a chance for Cross to figure that spot out and find the players that he trusts the most. The Yellow Jackets have some major tests coming in the non-conference slate, with Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi State on the schedule later on.

With a new roster and not much cohesion among them, things could certainly look clunky for Cross's team early on, like they did against Maryland and Providence, but tomorrow is a chance for this team to get a win and start to figure out what this team is capable of during the 2026-2027 season.