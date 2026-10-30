Georgia Tech Basketball Projected Rotation: Who Starts, Who Backs Up and What's Unsettled

Another season of Georgia Tech Basketball is right around the corner.

The Yellow Jackets open the Scott Cross era with a home game against Hampton on Tuesday and the Yellow Jackets are going to be seeking a 1-0 start for the season and under Cross.

Exhibition season was not kind to Georgia Tech, as they dropped both games to Maryland and Providence, both by at least 15 points. It showed that the team still has a ways to go if they want to compete in the ACC this season, but their schedule is soft enough to start that they can rack up some wins and figure things out before conference play starts.

When it comes to the starting rotation and the backups, how are things shaping up for Georgia Tech?

Starters

G- Colby Garland

G-Nasir Whitlock

F- Tylis Jordan

F- Jackson Fields

C- Moustapha Diop

The Yellow Jackets used two different starting lineups so far during their exhibitions, but I think this is the one they are going to settle on for the start of the season.

Two names that could appear in the starting lineup are Kam Craft and Victor Valdes. Valdes did not play in the first exhibition against Maryland, but played 13 minutes against Providence. Craft played a team high 31 minutes in the loss to the Friars and scored 17 points. Craft is going to be an important piece on this team because of his shooting ability.

What does Georgia Tech decide to do at center? Diop is the five-star recruit who is entering his first season and he brings a lot of potential on the defensive end of the floor. He was up and down in the two games against Maryland and Providence, but he probably has the most raw talent of any of the centers.

Cole Kirouac and Jackson McVey are the other two options at center, but neither really stood out in the two exhibition games.

I think Garland, Whitlock, and Jordan are locks to start, while Diop seems likely.

Bench

G- Kayden Allen

G- Kaiden Bailey

G- Courtland Muldrew

F- Kam Craft

F- Victor Valdes

C- Jackson McVey

C- Cole Kirouac

Whether they start or not, Craft and Valdes are going to be locks for big minutes off the bench. Craft is the best shooter on the team and Valdes has plenty of experience playing under Cross.

Georgia Tech needs a pair to emerge from the freshman guards and Muldrew to have a reliable backcourt. Right now, I think Whitlock and Garland are going to need to play a large amount of minutes until more reliable depth is found.

One of or both McVey and Kirouac are going to be competing for center minutes until someone emerges.

I think the center spot, three point shooting, and backcourt depth are real question marks about this team and solving each of them will provide an answer as to where Georgia Tech will finish in the ACC this season. The exhibition games did not go well, but the real work starts on Tuesday vs Hampton.