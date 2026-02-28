How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Florida State: Tipoff Time & TV Channel

The Yellow Jackets are back in action on Saturday and will host Florida State. The Seminoles have been playing their best ball as of late and have won six of its last eight games. On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets have struggled and lost nine consecutive games.

In terms of the history of the series, the Yellow Jackets have won five of the last eight matchups, including the last three games in Atlanta. However, Florida State has a 47-34 advantage in the all-time series between the two ACC foes.

Here is how you can watch today’s game:

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: John Schriffen, Scott Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Live Stats: Click Here

Tickets: Click Here

Georgia Tech is playing for pride with the final three games of the season coming up. Here is what head coach Damon Stoudamire said after the last outing, after the loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

“I think the biggest thing I try to say to them, and I talk to them about, is playing with a sense of pride. Um, you know, not having an agenda. Not letting selfishness creep in. Uh because a lot of times what what as a older again as an older as an older guy and somebody that's been in their position, you know, you actually got to be careful of of of how of how it looks or how you're playing out there. I talked to them a lot about that. And you know, the guys have bought in. You know, they're playing hard. As I said, we didn't get the same effort on Wednesday night, but you know, I'm just going to keep on preaching, man. It is what it is, you know, and so I think that as long as they can look at their head coach, man, you know, what won't break me going to make me, and that's how I always been. It's the mentorship, it's the leader of men at this time. has to take over because I got to each and every day I still got to get them to pick their heads up regardless,” said Stoudamire.

With the recent success against the Florida State Seminoles, maybe this is the game the Yellow Jackets can finally turn the tide and emerge victorious.