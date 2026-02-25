College Basketball Insider Hints That The Georgia Tech Job Is Trending Towards Opening

Georgia Tech has struggled this season and sits at 11-17 on the season and dead last in the conference. They are also on a nine-game losing streak. There isn’t any wiggle room if they want to make the conference tournament, which looks daunting at the moment. They would have to go 3-0 and get some help to make it a reality. There have been some rumblings about head coach Damon Stoudamire and whether he will be back next season, including from a prominent ESPN insider today.

ESPN's College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello has him on hot seat watch, and with the Yellow Jackets potentially considering another option. Here is what Borzello said in his article:

“Industry sources are beginning to believe Tech is trending toward opening. The athletic director who hired Stoudamire is no longer at the school, the Yellow Jackets are currently in last place in the ACC -- despite having a roster with a respectable level of talent -- and Damon Stoudamire is just 42-52 in three seasons. He would reportedly be owed less than $3 million if the program moved on at the end of the season."

It is very interesting to say the least if the Yellow Jackets do decide to move on. The Yellow Jackets do have a head man in charge after J Batt left for Michigan State. The Yellow Jackets hired innovative mind Ryan Alpert from Tennessee to lead the program as it looks to continue to be on the cutting edge. Alpert was instrumental at Tennessee before coming over to the Yellow Jackets and helped the Volunteers land a new deal with Adidas that is reportedly worth nearly 20 million dollars on a 10-year contract for football. Alpert is an expert in raising money and funds and turning around programs and helping them get back to relevance. Stoudamire was already in place before he came to Georgia Tech. It does make sense if he does indeed try to make a move, but right now it is still up in the air.

In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets are still fighting for their coach and trying to end the losing streak. Last week, sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf talked about what Coach Stoudmire meant to him and the players.

“We love coach. Coach, he does everything, everything that, you know, we could ask for. Of course, everybody hears the noise, but man, we know on the inside, like he has our best interests, and we want to go out there and fight for him. We hear all the stuff, and it's just like, end of day, that guy has our back. We know no matter what, he got our back, no matter what situation we in, basketball, off the court, whatever it is, he got our back. Just keep fighting for him, end of the day. That's what it is,” said Mustaf.

It is definitely a tough situation with Coach Stoudamire being one of the top recruiters in college basketball, consistently bringing in top talent to come play for him in Atlanta. However, it hasn’t materialized into winning and taking another jump as a program. This offseason will be one to follow to see if the Yellow Jackets indeed move on, or give Coach Stoudmamire one more bite at the apple.