How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Miami: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech Basketball is back in action today and they are on the road to face Miami. The Hurricanes have been a pleasant surprise under first year head coach Jai Lucas and have the look of a potential ACC dark horse. On the other side, Georgia Tech is hoping to avoid a fall to 1-3 in conference and to bounce back from their loss to Syracuse.

The Jackets faced their largest deficit of the season, trialing by 20 in the second half to the Orange, but staged a late rally, slicing the score to five points. Baye Ndongo led the Jackets with 20 points and nine rebounds, just missing a double-double. He was one of three Jackets in double-figures, joined by Kowacie Reeves Jr. with 11 points and Jaeden Mustaf with 10 points.

Miami comes into Saturday’s contest winners of the last eight outings, most recently pulling out an 81-77 win at Wake Forest for its second conference win of the season. The Hurricanes last dropped a contest on Nov. 17, falling 72-62 to No. 9/11 BYU in the ESPN Events Invitational. Four Hurricanes are averaging double-figure scoring totals on the season, paced by Malik Reneau’s 20.7 points per game. Reneau ranks third in the ACC in scoring.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Coral Gables, Fla. | Watsco Center

Television: ESPN2 | Watch Online (Announcers: Jay Alter, Randolph Childress)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

How do the two teams match up?

Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech and Miami are meeting for the 32nd time in program history on Saturday afternoon, with the Hurricanes narrowly leading the series, 17-14. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last three meetings dating back to 2023, including the last matchup in Coral Gables. Tech is 5-7 when competing in the Watsco Center and has taken both meetings under Damon Stoudamire.

Georgia Tech aims to return to winning ways on Saturday with its second ACC road trip of the season Georgia Tech alternates its next six games home and away until its California swing opens February. A win would extend Tech’s streak over Miami to fourstraight dating back to 2023, including both meetings in the Damon Stoudamire era. Georgia Tech looks to pick up its second win of 2026 and second win in January on Saturday. A win on Saturday would be the 19th ACC win under Stoudamire in three years. Four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures through 16 games paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.7 ppg), Baye Ndongo (11.9 ppg), Lamar Washington (11.1 ppg) and Mouhamed Sylla (10.9 ppg). Akai Fleming is just outside at 9.9 ppg.

Miami, coming off a road win that came down to the wire at Wake Forest, comes into Saturday’s contest ranked No. 3 in the ACC in scoring offense in all games, chipping in 88.00 points per game - the Hurricanes are No. 7 in the same category in ACC games only, averaging 78.5 ppg in its two league tilts

