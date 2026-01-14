How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back at home tonight and they are hoping that they can avoid falling to 1-4 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games by double-digits against Syracuse and Miami and they could really use a win tonight against Pittsburgh.

The Yellow Jackets closed their deficit to single digits late in the game at Miami, but could not complete the comeback, falling 91-81. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington both logged 20-plus point outings, while Baye Ndongo added 16 points. Tech trailed by as many as 15 points in the outing before closing the gap to five in the final minutes.

Here is how you can watch the game:

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Evan Legler, Dan Bonner, Jim Boeheim)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Yellow Jackets need a win

Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh comes into Wednesday’s tilt looking for its first Atlantic Coast Conference win and road win of the season, currently sitting at 0-3 in league play. The Panthers have dropped six of their last eight games, most recently falling to Syracuse, 83-72. Cameron Corhen leads a quartet of Panthers averaging double-figure scoring numbers on the season, chipping in 13.1 points per game on average. In league play, Brandin Cummings paces the offense, averaging 13.7 points per game.

Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are meeting for the 23rdtime in program history on Wednesday night with the Yellow Jackets leading the series, 13-9. Tech took the lone meeting last season between the teams, capturing a 73-67 road win, while snapping a four-game skid to the Panthers who had won the previous four matchups since 2023. Tech is 5-3 when hosting Pitt in McCamish Pavilion.

A big key for this game will be getting off to a better start. The Yellow Jackets have fallen behind in every ACC game except for Duke and it is something that Damon Stoudamire preached on after the loss on Miami:

“I preach it every day. I wish guys would take on it. You got to pay attention to detail. You've got to be process-driven, excuse me. You know, each and every day. Um, you've got to understand the toxic trait to eliminate in your life. You know, that's what you've got to do. And, you know, whether it's turnovers, you know, whether it's missing the defensive assignment, all that stuff, all of it bleeds in because, you know, you see the turnovers, but I see we missed a couple tags. The first play of the game against Syracuse, we talked about eliminating a roller, and first points of the game they got was a dunk. So, for me, it's so much bigger than even the turnovers. Yes, we got to get them down, but the attention to detail has to be better. You've got to pay attention to when we're going over the scouting report each and every day. You've got to get lost in it, you know, and to me that's what hurts, you know, and you know, you can't get down to a team like this uh and and spot them spot him a 10-point lead at the beginning."

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: