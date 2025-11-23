How to Watch Georgia Tech vs West Georgia: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

All Yellow Jackets

Here is how you can watch today's game between Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern

Mar 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Georgia Tech has a game on the Flats and will play another in-state opponent, West Georgia, on Sunday. It will conclude a two of many home games for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won the first-ever matchup against West Georgia in an 85-62 victory in 2024. The Yellow Jackets are looking to advance to 5-1 on the young season. 

Georgia Tech is coming off a 68-66 win over Georgia Southern. The Yellow Jackets were led by Baye Ndongo, who posted a double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mouhamed Sylla posted his fourth double-double of the season against the Eagles, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Let's take a look at how you can watch and listen to today's game.

How To Watch

Nov 14, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) dribbles against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Here is how you can watch today’s game: 

  • Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
  • Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
  • Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
  • Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM Channel 384
  • Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

West Georgia comes into the matchup winners of three consecutive games. West Georgia defeated Citadel and Tennessee Tech. Last time out, the Wolves defeated USC Upstate 72-64. West Georgia is led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who is averaging 18.78 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. The Wolves have played some notable opponents this season in Nebraska and No. 19 UCLA, games they lost but battled throughout.  

A big storyline for the Yellow Jackets is whether they can take care of the basketball. They have struggled with it throughout the season and are averaging 16 turnovers per game. It is concerning to see how careless Georgia Tech has been with the basketball, and if they want to reach their goals, they have to fix it. 

“22 turnovers, that's bothersome. You can't win basketball games in the ACC or even against our opponents right now. Georgia Southern, you know, West Georgia coming up. We can't win games with 22 turnovers, and that number has to go down,” said head coach Damon Stoudamire.

It is important for Georgia Tech to continue to handle business and win the games they are supposed to. Their next chance for a quality win likely won't be until they play Duke on New Year's Eve. With Mississippi State struggling this year and off to a 2-3 start, a win against the Bulldogs may not weigh as heavily.

Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

