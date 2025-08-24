Caitlin Clark Seen Taking First Big Step in Return From Injury Before Fever-Lynx Game
Caitlin Clark fans, we ... are at least closer to being back than we were before.
As she continues to recover from the groin injury that has kept her sidelined for a huge chunk of her sophomore season, Clark was seen participating in warmups and some non-contact drills with the Fever on Sunday afternoon, per Indy Star Fever reporter Chloe Peterson.
The appearance did not mark an official return to practice, as Peterson made clear, but it was Clark's "first time working with the team since her injury." A spokesperson also said the guard's participation at the team's shootaround is part of her return-to-play plan.
In a separate write-up, Peterson added that Clark "went through dynamic warmups alongside her teammates, then worked with the Fever’s backups in a low impact, non-contact drill during the 15 minutes Indiana’s shootaround was open."
Last week, head coach Stephanie White said it is her "hope" that No. 22 returns before the end of the regular season, which will arrive in roughly two and a half weeks. At this point, it's not as though Clark's comeback could really turn things around for the 19-17 team, which has also lost guards Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries.
But ... it would still be great to watch her play before the W hangs it up for the year. That return to the court will definitely not be tonight, when the Fever play the Lynx, but we can cross our fingers that it will be soon.