After opening the season with a win over Division II opponent Clayton State on Monday and now the Yellow Jackets hit the road for the first time this year. Georgia Tech is not going to have to go far for this game, as the opponent is Georgia State.

Rodney Howard had a double-double in the opener vs Clayton State Georgia Tech Athletics

The Yellow Jackets needed a strong second half to be able to pull away from Clayton State on Monday. Lance Terry led the way with 16 points and big man Rodney Howard had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Panthers opened up their season with a 76-59 win over Coastal Georgia on Monday.

ESPN analytics are giving Georgia Tech a 61% chance to win this matchup.

Here is all of the viewing information you need for Georgia Tech vs Georgia State tonight.

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Georgia State

Who: Georgia Tech at Georgia State

When: 7:00 p.m. Saturday

Where: GSU Convocation Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: Georgia Tech -2; Over/under 138.5; Moneyline: Georgia Tech -143, Miami +110

