How To Watch No. 13 Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Georgia Tech is going to put their undefeated season on the line today at home against Pitt in their second conference game of the season. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 10-4, after picking up a pair of wins over the Panthers last season – one in regular season action and the second meeting in the ACC Tournament. The series is tied in Atlanta, however, 3-3.
The Yellow Jackets climbed four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, moving to No. 13. Tech made the biggest jump in the poll for the second consecutive week after collecting its third win over a ranked opponent when it defeated then-No. 23 Nebraska on Dec. 21. Four Jackets finished in double-figures led by Dani Carnegie with 20 points. Kara Dunn recorded her second double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Carnegie was voted ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, and second straight, on Monday.
Pitt comes into Sunday’s contest having won its last two games, and three of its last four. The Panthers opened ACC play at home, falling to Miami, 62-56. Khadija Faye leads the Panthers, averaging a double-double on the season behind 17.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Pitt is 2-1 when competing on the road this season with victories over Binghamton and Utah Tech.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Parking: First-come, first-served at the Family Housing Deck (located on 10th Street) and Fowler Street.
