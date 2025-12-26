Pitt vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Military Bowl
Oddsmakers don’t expect the 2025 Military Bowl to be a close contest. Pittsburgh will take on East Carolina as a 9.5-point favorite at FanDuel on Saturday. The Panthers have a chance to finish the year on a high note after losing two of their previous three games.
Pittsburgh has the ACC’s highest scoring offense with an average of 35.1 points per game and gets after it on the defensive end as well. The Panthers are one of the 10 FBS teams that have given up less than 100 rushing yards per game on defense.
The Pirates can put points on the board in a hurry though, and have posted more than 40 points in four of their previous six games. Can both offenses produce at a high level?
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pittsburgh: -9.5 (-110)
- East Carolina: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pittsburgh: -330
- East Carolina: +260
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Pittsburgh: 8-4
- East Carolina: 8-4
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch
Pittsburgh
Mason Heintschel: Heintschel has only totaled three touchdown passes over his previous three contests, but all those matchups came against ranked teams. The true freshman is still 6-2 as a starter with 2,098 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in a game five times since moving to the top spot on the quarterback depth chart.
East Carolina
Anthony Smith: Smith is among the American Conference’s leaders in receptions (60) and receiving yards (897). He’s inside the top five for both categories and has scored five touchdowns on the year. Smith will enter this contest after posting his worst stat line of the year, but has hauled in at least seven passes in three of his previous four games.
Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pittsburgh isn’t the only team with a strong run defense in this matchup. East Carolina is elite up front in its own right and is giving up an American Conference-low 120.3 rushing yards per game. The Pirates have also allowed the least rushing touchdowns (11) in the AAC.
There’s a chance that there will be plenty of short, three-and-out possessions if neither team can move the chains consistently on the ground, and that could lead to a lower score. Especially in a matchup in which both teams are allowing less than 25.0 points per game on defense.
Opposing teams are gaining just 3.0 yards per rushing attempt against the Panthers. That kind of stagnant production will make it difficult for the total to eclipse 57 points.
PICK: Under 57.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.