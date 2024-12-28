Everything From Brent Key After Georgia Tech's Bowl Game Loss to Vanderbilt
Georgia Tech ended their season on a sour note today, losing to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl and finishing the season 7-6 for the second consecutive year. After the game, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say after the game.
Opening Statement
"Okay first off, congrats to Clark and his team for a win in the game tonight. I thought the character of our team showed with the last of the final seven minutes of the game and how they fought through adversity that was incurred through the game and continued to play until the end of the game. I'm proud of these seniors and the legacy they'll leave with Georgia Tech. I'm proud of these guys next to me."
1. On the officiating and if there were any explanations for the calls...
"Yeah it was dialogue and we have to control what we can control as a football team."
2. On the teams response after being down 35-13...
"That's the character I know this team has. I'm proud of them for it."
3. On the improvement the program has made after going 7-6 for the second straight season...
"Yeah, we made a tremendous amount of improvement over the course of a year. I'm excited where this team will continue to go. You learn lessons through every experience in your life, and the football team learns and grows through experiences, and where this team is today, compared to where this team was a year ago, I'm extremely proud of where they are, and I'm sure extremely excited about where we're going moving forward."
4. On Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia...
"Yeah, well, you know, our job as a team is to go out and execute. It's to have the discipline to go out and execute. And end of the day everyone has a job to do our job so you know credit like I would say credit to Clark and football team you know good football players and these are good football player."
5. On what it was like for him to be back in Birmingham...
"Yeah, it's special anytime you get a chance to go out and have a 13th game with your team. Thanks to the City of Birmingham for hosting us and the Birmingham Bowl for hosting us in the experience we had here and just to be excited for these seniors."
6. On the unsportsmanlike penalty he drew...
"Yeah, I think anybody that knows me and has seen me an entire time I've been a head coach knows that I never let emotions become part of the game with me. everyone knows how I coach on the sideline, and the reason I coach that way on the sideline."
