How To Watch No. 17 Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After starting 15-0 and surging up the rankings, Nell Fortner and her Georgia Tech team have hit a their first bump in the road this season. Without freshman sensation Dani Carnegie, the Yellow Jackets have lost their last three games. Georgia Tech dropped a double overtime game to Virginia Tech, a road loss to Louisville, and a road loss to No. 3 Notre Dame, a game that was tied in the third quarter. Georgia Tech is back at home today and looking to snap that streak when they face Clemson.
Clemson comes into the matchup also on a three-game losing streak, having fallen to Virginia, Notre Dame and most recently, at Florida State. The Tigers last picked up a win, defeating Stanford in overtime on Jan. 5. Clemson has picked up ACC wins over Wake Forest, California and Stanford. Loyal McQueen leads Clemson offensively, averaging 14.1 points per game, while Tessa Miller secures a team-high 7.0 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech will seek its 50th all-time win against Clemson on Sunday as the Jackets lead the all-time series, 49-46. Tech has taken 11 of the past 12 meetings, including two-straight, against the Tigers. When competing in Atlanta, Tech leads the series, 24-17.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
No. 17 GEORGIA TECH (15-3, 3-3 ACC) vs. CLEMSON (10-4, 3-4 ACC)
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 | 2 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)
Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)
Related Links
Georgia Tech 2024 Report Card: Wide Receivers Continue To Be An Exciting Position With Upside in 2025
Harrison Butker Nails Three Field Goals to Help Kansas City Reach Seventh Consecutive AFC Championship Game
Georgia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets Loss To Florida State