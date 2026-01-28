Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 71-65 Loss To Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech fell on the road to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday night after a valiant effort in the second half and better defensive performance. Virginia Tech couldn’t score a bucket for six minutes in the second half and had no answer on offense after the Yellow Jackets upped the ante. However, they couldn’t make a dent until late in the game, and Virginia Tech made their free throws down the stretch to ice it and emerge victorious. Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the game.

1. Georgia Tech drops its sixth ACC game

The Yellow Jackets fell to 11-10 on the season and suffered their sixth loss of the year in an improved conference. While their defense carried the way in the second half of the contest, Georgia Tech couldn’t get enough from their offense to make a dent in the game and win. The sixth loss is a tough blow to their tournament hopes, and they have entered must-win territory if they want to even have a chance to make the tourney. They have only one Quad 1 win and desperately needed to add another to their resume. The ACC is an improved conference, and every win helps the team get a better chance of making it. With only 10 games left, the Yellow Jackets have to win and win now. Tuesday was another opportunity for them to do so, but they couldn’t capitalize.

2. Jaeden Mustaf is getting better

It has been a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, but one bright spot, especially over the last few outings, has been Jaeden Mustaf. With Akai Fleming out of the game, Mustaf was reinserted into the starting lineup and had one of his better games of the season. He led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 16 points. He recorded another double-double and added 11 rebounds. He has been getting it done on both ends of the floor and providing a spark for the Yellow Jackets.

3. Baye Ndongo hits 1,000 career points

It wasn’t the best shooting night for Ndongo, who went 6-14, but he hit a career milestone in the second half of the contest. Ndongo finished with 14 points and nearly posted a double-double, adding nine rebounds. For the past three years, he has been the best player for the Yellow Jackets and a cornerstone piece for the team. The success hasn’t been able to translate into meaningful basketball like playing in a tournament, but they still have been a team that has been able to get some key wins. It’s been years of dedication for Ndongo that have paid off.

4. Three-point shooting remains a problem

Outside of Kam Craft, who had a big first half with 11 points and 3-5 shooting from beyond the arc, the Yellow Jackets couldn’t score from long range. Georgia Tech went 3-17 from three-point range and couldn’t buy a bucket from deep, going 0-8 from three. This was an area that head coach Damon Stoudamire attacked in the portal and was supposed to be better, but the Yellow Jackets only average six threes a game. It’s been an area they continue to struggle with and one they haven’t been able to overcome to get to that consistency.

5. No answers for Virginia Tech Ben Hammond

With Neoklis Avdalas struggling on Tuesday night, the Hokies needed other contributions. Ben Hammond stepped up big and carried the scoring load for the Hokies. At one point in the season, he was coming off the bench, but since he has been inserted in the starting lineup, he has been playing at a high level. He finished with 20 points on 6-12 shooting and also went 5-5 from the free throw line. Hammond's constant pressure on the Yellow Jackets defense and ability to create his own shot were massive for the Hokies and doomed the Yellow Jackets.



