Three Big Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 77-63 Loss to Clemson

What was a close game at the half turned into another double-digit loss at home for Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets had a weeks worth of rest after pulling their big upset against NC State and it looked like Stoudamire was going to get another ACC upset early in the game. Georgia Tech was handing tight with one of the ACC's best teams and just needed to put together a strong finish to pull it off.

They did not get it though. Georgia Tech was slow to start the second half and then trailed by double digits the rest of the way. They are now 11-9 and 2-5 in the ACC after their loss today.

Here are the biggest takeaways from today's game.

1. Slow start to the second half was the killer

At halftime, Georgia Tech was only trailing Clemson 35-33 and was right in the thick of the game. They needed to start the second half well and they did not do that.

The offense was very slow to get going after the first half and the Tigers went on a 13-4 run to push their lead to 11. After a horrible first half shooting from three, Clemson shot 7-12 from deep in the second half while Georgia Tech went 4-11. Not only that, but they won the rebounding battle 21-13 in the second half.

When you want to pull upsets, you have to half complete performances and that is not what Georgia Tech got today.

2. Tough day for Yellow Jackets duo

When two of your most important players combine for nine points on 2-10 shooting, that is not the recipe for success when going against such a good team.

Akai Fleming has been one of the better freshmen in the ACC, but it was a tough day at the office for him, going 0-7 from the floor and scoring four points, all at the free throw line.

Baye Ndongo was not much better. In 30 minutes of game time, He scored five points (only taking three shots) and pulling in 10 rebounds. Georgia Tech is offensively challenged and can't afford these two guys to both have off days.

3. Yellow Jackets Missed an Opportunity

To avoid being one of the three teams left out of the ACC tournament, Georgia Tech is going to need to win some games that they are not favored in and they had an opportunity after the first half. They let that slip away though and continue to dig a hole in the stadings. Their next two games are against two talented teams, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, and it would be a great benefit to them if they can find a way to win one of those.

