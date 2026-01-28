Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
7:35 1H- Kam Craft has 11 points on 4-6 shooting
8:00 1H- Baye Ndongo secures 1,000 career point
9:26 1H- Virginia Tech leads 20-18 and true freshman Davi Remagen checks in
11:46 1H- Virginia Tech is on a current 15-3 run and lead the Yellow Jackets 15-12 close to midway in the first half
13:39 1H- Virginia Tech on a current 7-0 run and has tield the game at 10-10
15:00 1H- Virginia Tech has closed the deficit after a Ben Hammond bucket. Georgia Tech leads 10-8
17:43 1H- Georgia Tech is off to a 9-0 early lead against the Hokies and is a perfect 3-3 from the field
20:00 1H- Georgia Tech scores the first bucket of the game and lead 3-0 early
G- Lamar Washington
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
Georgia Tech fell to Clemson at home last time out. They are gunning for another Quad 1 victory to get back on track against Virginia Tech. Can the Yellow Jackets capture an upset win on the road?
