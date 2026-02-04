Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs California

Georgia Tech begins a West Coast trip tonight and they are hoping to snap their losing streak. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to North Carolina and while the Golden Bears are not considered to be one of the ACC's best teams, they have won games against the Tar Heels and Miami, showing massive improvement year over year. This will be a very tough challenge on the road for Georgia Tech.

The Golden Bears boast a 13-2 record at home this season, including a 2-2 mark against league opponents in Haas Pavilion. Justin Pippen is leading Cal in conference play, contributing 15.8 points per game, while Dai Dai Ames adds 15.1 points per game.

Who wins?

Jan 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Kowacie Reeves Jr. (14) dunks against the Clemson Tigers in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech and California are meeting for the fifth time overall in program history, but just the second as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion in overtime, 90-88, following a tip-in at the buzzer from Baye Ndongo. In the win, Ndongo posted 26 points and 13 rebounds. The Golden Bears lead the overall series, 3-1, with the first three meetings taking place in California.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-9 against top-25 teams under Damon Stoudamire (including a win over Clemson that was ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll but unranked in the AP poll at the time) Georgia Tech looks to pick up its third win of 2026 and third win in January on Wednesday. Georgia Tech's Damon Stoudamire tends to turn a corner in the month of February, boasting a 7-7 record, including a 5-2 mark last season in the month. A win would be the 20th ACC victory under Stoudamire in three seasons. Three Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures through 22 games, paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.8 ppg), Baye Ndongo (12.4 ppg), and Lamar Washington (11.4 ppg). Mouhamed Sylla (9.6 ppg) and Akai Fleming (8.9 ppg) are just outside.

Junior Baye Ndongo logged an impressive outing against California last season with 26 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf saw 25:25 minutes of playing time against Cal last season, posting eight points, four assists, four steals, a block, and a rebound.

While redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. did not see playing time last year against Cal due to injury, the Macon, Ga., native played against Cal his freshman season at Florida, recording two steals and a rebound in just over seven minutes in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Transfer Chas Kelley III contributed seven points and a rebound in 25:29 minutes of playing time with Boston College at Cal last season. Peyton Marshall played just over 14 minutes against the Golden Bears while at Missouri last season, added six points, three rebounds, and a steal in the 98-93 win

Of Tech’s remaining 9 games of the regular season, the Yellow Jackets are set to meet four Quad 1 opponents, four Quad 2 opponents and one Quad 3 opponent Georgia Tech has had 17 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 10 by 10 points or less and four by five points or less Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - it’s only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-10 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including an 0-4 mark when shooting over 50.0%

The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%). Georgia Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and seven total under 40.0%. Overall, this season, the Jackets have held 10

opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 18 to under 40%.

In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while their opponents average 35.5 percent. Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense, and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 13 games with four or more. In three games, five have reached 10-plus, and one game has had six. The Jackets have 16 games recording more assists than turnovers, posting a season-high 23 assists against FAMU.

I don't think that Georgia Tech is going to be able to go out west and get a win tonight. Cal is improving with each game and Georgia Tech has went the other way since upsetting NC State. Golden Bears win at home.

Final Score: Cal 84, Georgia Tech 72

