Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech 95-72 Defeat Against Stanford

Georgia Tech fell to Stanford 95-72 and has dropped its fifth consecutive game. The Yellow Jackets struggled in the second half to get anything going and couldn’t quite make enough of a dent in the lead. Stanford shot 63% in the second half and 45% from three to pull away from Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are now 11-13 and 2-9 in the ACC, and are in serious danger of missing the ACC tournament. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the game.

1. Stanford catches fire from beyond the arc

The Cardinals shot 12-27 from beyond the arc in the game and really caught fire in the second half. They went 5-11 from beyond the arc in the second half alone. One of the big difference makers was Jeremy Dent-Smith off the bench, who scored 16 second-half points. He was red hot from beyond the arc, shooting 4-6 from long range and was the difference maker from three-point range. Stanford’s shooting allowed the Cardinals to pull away and sting the Yellow Jackets in a rout to a 23-point victory.

2. Ebuka Okorie torches the Yellow Jackets for a career-high

Stanford’s leading scorer this year finished with a career-high 40 points. In the first half, he finished with 18 points on 6-13 shooting from the floor. He also knocked down two three-pointers in the first period. He was even better in the second half, finishing with 18 points on 5-7 shooting and drilling seven free throws from the charity stripe. He had a number of plays where he drove to the cup and converted a number of buckets. Okorie has been one of the best freshmen in the nation this season and continues to prove why he and the Stanford Cardinals are dangerous if they make the tournament.

3. Georgia Tech struggles on the glass

The Yellow Jackets were -8 in total rebounds, and -9 in the defensive rebound category. The big difference was the second half. Georgia Tech lost the rebounding battle and was -7 in total rebounds in the second period. It is a little surprising when you have a talented player like Baye Ndongo, but Stanford did a good job of gang rebounding and not allowing the Yellow Jackets to get multiple chances on the glass. It is something Georgia Tech has prided itself on was crashing the glass and getting boards. Those struggles led to the loss.

4. Akai Fleming dazzles again

Despite the loss, the true freshman has raised his game and been a consistent scorer in the last two outings. Fleming finished with 19 points, three rebounds, and an assist. He was extremely efficient, shooting 7-11 from the field. He led the team with 11 points on 5-8 shooting in the second half. It has been a tough season for the Yellow Jackets, but Fleming has been one of the bright spots and is beginning to come on at the right time.

5. Georgia Tech's cold second-half shooting was abysmal

The Yellow Jackets trailed by just four points at halftime and were within striking distance, but went ice-cold in the second half to begin things in the first seven minutes. Georgia Tech had just four points on 1-7 shooting and didn’t get it going until close to mid-way in the second half. After a good shooting performance in the first half, the Yellow Jackets shot just 12-34 and 2-11 from three-point range. Georgia Tech's shooting percentage fell to 43% from the field and 33% from three after the tough shooting half. The Yellow Jackets didn’t score a field goal in the final 2:25 of the game.

