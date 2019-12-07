Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Orange @ Yellow Jackets | Game 7

Matthew McGavic

Capping off their busy week in which they play 3 games in a 7 day span, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) are the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC).

Tech is currently on a 2 game win streak, narrowly avoiding an upset to Bethune-Cookman this past Sunday, then responding with a much more decisive win against Nebraska three days later. The Jackets are hoping to move to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 12:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Orange and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange

Josh Pastner Talks About Syracuse's Zone Defense & Michael Devoe's Success

Michael Devoe Confident That Georgia Tech Will Shoot Well Against Syracuse

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

- Syracuse Orange

G Joseph Girard

G Buddy Boeheim

F Elijah Hughes

F Marek Dolezaj

F Bourama Sidibe

FIRST HALF:

