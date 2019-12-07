Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Orange @ Yellow Jackets | Game 7
Capping off their busy week in which they play 3 games in a 7 day span, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) are the Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC).
Tech is currently on a 2 game win streak, narrowly avoiding an upset to Bethune-Cookman this past Sunday, then responding with a much more decisive win against Nebraska three days later. The Jackets are hoping to move to 2-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's 12:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Orange and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse
Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange
Josh Pastner Talks About Syracuse's Zone Defense & Michael Devoe's Success
Michael Devoe Confident That Georgia Tech Will Shoot Well Against Syracuse
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Khalid Moore
F Moses Wright
F/C James Banks III
- Syracuse Orange
G Joseph Girard
G Buddy Boeheim
F Elijah Hughes
F Marek Dolezaj
F Bourama Sidibe
FIRST HALF: