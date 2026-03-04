Live Score Updates for Georgia Tech WBB vs. Florida State- ACC Tournament Round One

1st quarter

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets today:

G- Brianna Turnage

G- Erica Moon

G- Talayah Walker

G- La'Nya Foster

C- Ariadna Termis

If you look at the ACC Preseason Poll and the actual results, Georgia Tech has overachieved in Karen Blair's first season as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 15th in the conference in the preseason, and they finished 11th. Given all of the roster turnover and how late Blair was hired, this has to be looked at as a success, especially so if they can beat Florida State in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament starts today, and Georgia Tech enters the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed, and Florida State is the No. 14 seed. The winner of this game will get to face Virginia Tech in the second round on Thursday. If they win that game, they will face No. 3 North Carolina on Friday.

In their only matchup this season, Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 80-69.