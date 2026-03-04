All Yellow Jackets

Live Score Updates for Georgia Tech WBB vs. Florida State- ACC Tournament Round One

Can Georgia Tech win its first round ACC Tournament game vs Florida State this afternoon?
Jackson Caudell|
Oct 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Georgia Tech head coach Karen Blair answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
1st quarter

Pregame

Starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets today:

G- Brianna Turnage
G- Erica Moon
G- Talayah Walker
G- La'Nya Foster
C- Ariadna Termis

If you look at the ACC Preseason Poll and the actual results, Georgia Tech has overachieved in Karen Blair's first season as the head coach. The Yellow Jackets were picked to finish 15th in the conference in the preseason, and they finished 11th. Given all of the roster turnover and how late Blair was hired, this has to be looked at as a success, especially so if they can beat Florida State in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament starts today, and Georgia Tech enters the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed, and Florida State is the No. 14 seed. The winner of this game will get to face Virginia Tech in the second round on Thursday. If they win that game, they will face No. 3 North Carolina on Friday.

In their only matchup this season, Georgia Tech defeated Florida State 80-69.

Published | Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

