Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs SE Louisiana
After a 2-0 first week of the season, Georgia Tech will look to extend its winning streak to three games tonight when they host Southeastern Louisiana.
The Yellow Jackets had a close call on opening night against Maryland Eastern Shore, but looked much better with Baye Ndongo back in the lineup on Friday night against Bryant. This is going to be the last game for Georgia Tech before their big non-conference matchup against rival Georgia on Friday night.
Who wins?
Georgia Tech's defense has been really solid to start this season, but the question the team still has to solve is its offense, particularly its guard play. Georgia Tech has not seen transfer guard Lamar Washington step on the court this season and whenever he does, it will be a big boost to the backcourt. In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets will be relying on freshman Akai Fleming and Jaeden Mustaf to help carry that load.
What is certain is that Georgia Tech looks like they have one of the most talented frontcourts in the ACC.
Four Jackets finished in double-figure scoring totals against Bryant, paced by redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr.’s 18-point performance. Freshman Mouhamed Sylla continued his impressive collegiate start, logging his second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sylla is the only freshman in the Atlantic Coast Conference to post back-to-back double-doubles in his first two collegiate games this season. He is also the only one of two in the nation to do so.
Southeastern Louisiana comes into the contest on a two-game skid to open the 2025-26 season. The Lions dropped an 88-58 decision at Ole Miss to open the campaign before falling at UL Lafayette, 58-52, most recently. Jaiden Lawrence is leading the Lions offensively through two games, contributing a team-high 11.5 points per game. Lawrence and Isaiah Gaines lead on the glass, pulling down 5.0 rebounds per game each.
SLU finished the 2024-25 season 18-14 overall and 12-8 in Southland Conference play, securing its fifth consecutive appearance in the SLC Basketball Tournament. SLU returned five letterwinners from last season’s squad and added 10 newcomers to the roster.
So far this season, Georgia Tech has been very good on the defensive end, in large part because of their front court of Sylla, Ndongo, and Peyton Marshall. If they can get improved play from their guards, they will be a team to watch. Keep an eye on freshman Akai Fleming and his continued growth after a breakout performance vs Bryant.
I think that Georgia Tech is the more talented team, but as last Monday's game showed, they can't take an opponent for granted and have to bring their best. They can't afford to take this team lightly and be looking ahead to Friday's game vs Georgia. I think they get it done tonight with another strong defensive performance and enter Friday's game at 3-0.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 71, SE Louisiana 53