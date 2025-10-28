Mouhamed Sylla Ranked As A Top 10 Freshman In The ACC By Field Of 68
The hype on Georgia Tech big man Mouhamed Sylla couldn’t be higher with the basketball season less than a week away. Sylla was recognized as one of the top ACC freshmen heading into the season. He was ranked No.6 by Field Of 68 (under ON3), just behind Duke Cameron Boozer, Louisville Mikel Brown Jr, Virginia Tech Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Thijs De Ridder, and North Carolina Caleb Wilson.
Difference maker this season?
Coach Stoudamire has already raved about his potential and how good he can be throughout the preseason. He believes he can be a true difference maker for the Yellow Jackets in 2025.
“You know, Mo has become Mo, and I think that I'm excited for people to see him. I think that he'll be good as advertised. Putting a lot of pressure on him, but you know, it just is what it is. I think that, you know, he runs with the best of them. He's probably the fastest guy on my team in the end. You know, he can really score it, and he has a lot of room for growth, and that's the biggest thing that excites me,” said Stoudamire.
“On the defensive end, he can switch one through five. A really strong guy, has a great presence, but you know, the one thing that he's given us that we just haven't had here since I've been here is he's he he's literally a back-to-the-basket guy. So, you got a guy where, you know, you don't have to settle for long shots all the time. He'll allow Baye Ndongo to run free. That's what I'm excited about because you can't keep two bigs off the glass like that. You know, you got to go account for one of them, then you know, the other one's running free. So, I'm really excited about that. He’s been really good, and the biggest thing is he's coachable.”
Sylla, out of high school, was ranked as the No. 2 center and the No. 17 overall prospect. He’s a dominant big man and has been a name mentioned on draft boards. Here is a deeper look at his player evaluation from
“Sylla is a mobile and athletic big man with a very high defensive upside. He has exceptional movement skills for a player of his size, but also owns a rock-solid build. He's already strong and physical, but has plenty of room to continue adding muscle mass once he enters a college weight room. He's a very high-level rim protector who can patrol the paint from a wide radius, and also move well enough away from the rim to have some versatility, particularly as a pick-and-roll defender.
“Offensively, he is going to have immediate value as both a rim-runner and a lob threat. He changes ends of the floor with a fluid gate and gets off his feet with both explosiveness and power. His hands seem above average, although they could stand to improve; but he is a capable finisher with both around the rim. He's not a true low-post presence, but more comfortable making short face-up drives, typically from the high post area.”
“The Senegalese native is old for his grade, and will turn 20 at the end of the month, but became one of the best big men in the class immediately upon his arrival because of his physical prowess and defensive tools.”
Sylla has otherworldly talent and could be the piece for the Yellow Jackets that gets them over the hump and into an NCAA tournament in 2025. Yes, they have the talent and potential to reach that goal this season, especially with Sylla in the frontcourt.