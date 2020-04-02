All Yellow Jackets
NCAA Rules the Jackets' Postseason Ban as Completed

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech men's basketball team can officially move forward to the 2020-21 season without any lingering questions in mind. The NCAA has ruled the Jackets' one-year postseason ban as completed after violating NCAA recruiting rules.

The institute was informed late last week by the NCAA’s infractions committee that it had met the conditions of the competition penalty (i.e., the postseason ban)

Ken Sugiura reported with the AJC

In early March, Georgia Tech accepted the competition penalty less than two weeks prior to the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. However, the tournament held in Greensboro, NC came to an abrupt stop after the ACC and NCAA suspended all sports-related activities as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak (the NCAA eventually cancelled all remaining winter/spring sports championships soon after). 

Many questioned if the postseason ban would remain in effect after the 2019-20 year as a result of the postseason tournaments being cancelled.

Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury discussed the status of the ban on March 20 to the media via teleconference. 

"Most definitely," Todd Stansbury said regarding if the ban is considered served. "There is some type of formality box that needs to be checked, so right now our attorneys are in the process of getting that done with the NCAA. We, and I, definitely feel like we fulfilled our obligation based on us not playing in the ACC Tournament this year."  

Tech will continue to appeal the two other penalties levied by the NCAA in September, which include scholarship reductions and official visit limitations.

