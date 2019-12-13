Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Listen: Bubba Parham Talks About Previous Outing Vs. Kentucky With VMI

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham is no stranger to Rupp Arena. While Saturday's matchup against the Wildcats will be their first trip up to Lexington for most of the Georgia Tech basketball program, for Parham it's actually a return trip.

Before transferring to Georgia Tech this past offseason, Parham was formerly a member of the VMI Keydets. Last season, VMI ventured up to Rupp Arena for an early season showdown against the Wildcats. While Kentucky came away with a 92-82 victory, Bubba Parham went off in the process.

He dropped 35 points on Kentucky, the fourth most ever surrendered by a John Calipari coached UK team. Parham was near unstoppable from beyond the arc, going 10-16 on three point shots. the second-most three pointers ever given up by Kentucky.

"I had a good shootaround the day before," Parham said. "I hit my first couple and it was hard to stop."

Now with Georgia Tech, Parham's looking forward to his return trip. Especially now that they have a few games under their belt and have allowed their chemistry to build up. "We all gelled together pretty quickly, but you have to play together to get chemistry," he said. "I feel like now we're pretty good with chemistry. It's coming together."

Although he does admit it has been difficult to adjust to Pastner's system. "It was tough [to learn the zone] at first. I had to learn it pretty quickly." The process has only been compounded by the absence of point guard Jose Alvarado, but Parham doesn't use it as an excuse.

"You have to have that next man up mentality. Injuries are part of the game, you just have to be ready."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Baseball Coaches Receive Contract Extensions

Matthew McGavic

Danny Hall is heading into his 27th year at Tech.

Tale of The Tape: Kentucky Wildcats

Matthew McGavic

It is Tech's 72nd overall meeting with Kentucky.

Georgia Tech Alum Iman Shumpert Waived By Brooklyn Nets

Matthew McGavic

He played in just 13 games for the Nets.

Listen: Josh Pastner Discusses Syracuse & Previews Kentucky

Matthew McGavic

Pastner served under Calipari while at Memphis.

Can Georgia Tech Pull An Evansville?

Matthew McGavic

Like the Purple Aces, the Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs.

4 Star Defensive End Jared Ivey Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

The Early Signing Period is just 1 week away.

Kristian Sjolund Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

He was planning in redshirting for 2019-20.

3 Commits To Watch & 3 Recruits To Watch For

Matthew McGavic

Tech is hoping to sign their first top 25 class since 2007.

What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky

Matthew McGavic

Tech is 15-56 all time vs. UK.

Assistant Coach Anthony Wilkins Talks About Michael Devoe's Improvement

Matthew McGavic

Devoe has increased his scoring average by double digits.