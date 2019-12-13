Listen: Bubba Parham Talks About Previous Outing Vs. Kentucky With VMI

Georgia Tech guard Bubba Parham is no stranger to Rupp Arena. While Saturday's matchup against the Wildcats will be their first trip up to Lexington for most of the Georgia Tech basketball program, for Parham it's actually a return trip.

Before transferring to Georgia Tech this past offseason, Parham was formerly a member of the VMI Keydets. Last season, VMI ventured up to Rupp Arena for an early season showdown against the Wildcats. While Kentucky came away with a 92-82 victory, Bubba Parham went off in the process.

He dropped 35 points on Kentucky, the fourth most ever surrendered by a John Calipari coached UK team. Parham was near unstoppable from beyond the arc, going 10-16 on three point shots. the second-most three pointers ever given up by Kentucky.

"I had a good shootaround the day before," Parham said. "I hit my first couple and it was hard to stop."

Now with Georgia Tech, Parham's looking forward to his return trip. Especially now that they have a few games under their belt and have allowed their chemistry to build up. "We all gelled together pretty quickly, but you have to play together to get chemistry," he said. "I feel like now we're pretty good with chemistry. It's coming together."

Although he does admit it has been difficult to adjust to Pastner's system. "It was tough [to learn the zone] at first. I had to learn it pretty quickly." The process has only been compounded by the absence of point guard Jose Alvarado, but Parham doesn't use it as an excuse.

"You have to have that next man up mentality. Injuries are part of the game, you just have to be ready."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp