Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

After having won arguably the biggest game in Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech tenure against Louisville last week, the Yellow Jackets now find themselves back in action after a bye in the schedule. Hoping to capitalize on the momentum from the win against the Cardinals, Tech (12-13, 6-8 ACC) now head up to Winston-Salem for a date with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC). Tipoff is set for Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Louisville, previewed the upcoming game against Wake Forest, broke down how his team has played zone vs. man defense as of late, and more.

Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe was also made available to the media:

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

