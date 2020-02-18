All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Baseball
Basketball
Football

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Wake Forest

Matthew McGavic

After having won arguably the biggest game in Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech tenure against Louisville last week, the Yellow Jackets now find themselves back in action after a bye in the schedule. Hoping to capitalize on the momentum from the win against the Cardinals, Tech (12-13, 6-8 ACC) now head up to Winston-Salem for a date with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC). Tipoff is set for Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST, and will be telecast on your Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Louisville, previewed the upcoming game against Wake Forest, broke down how his team has played zone vs. man defense as of late, and more.

Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe was also made available to the media:

Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Supports One Time Transfer Rule

The Atlantic Coast Conference came out in support of the Big Ten's proposal for a one-time transfer rule yesterday.

Matthew McGavic

GT Baseball Week 1 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia Tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after week 1 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Ranked 55th In 2020 Preseason ESPN FPI

In the first round of FPI rankings for the 2020 season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets find themselves coming in at the 55th spot.

Matthew McGavic

Week 2 Preview: Georgia Southern & Ohio State

The Yellow Jackets continue the college baseball season with their first midweek game of their year and a weekend series against the reigning Big Ten Champions.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Suffer First Loss of 2020 Against St. John's

13 strikeouts and 3 errors contributed to Georgia Tech's first loss of 2020 on the diamond, falling 11-1 to St. John's.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets will be looking to build off the momentum against Louisville last week when they face the Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Here's what to watch for against Wake Forest.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/15/20 vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Tech defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to move to 2-0 for the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Andy Archer Details First Appearance In Nearly Two Years

Redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer pitched for the first time since 2018, and was a crucial component in today's win over Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

A four-spot in the fifth inning was among the offense for the Jackets that held off a furious late inning rally from Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Three Freshmen Who Could See Early Playing Time In 2020

The Yellow Jackets just signed their highest rank recruiting class since 2007. Who among them could be the first to see the field when toe finally meets leather?

Matthew McGavic