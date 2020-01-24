All Yellow Jackets
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Matthew McGavic

Between Notre Dame, Virginia and Louisville, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-11, 3-6 ACC) have lost their last 3 games by just an average margin of just 4.3 points. They've proven they can be competitive in games, but now they need to finish. Tomorrow they'll get their next chance to "close the door" as Pastner would say, as the Jackets are set to face the the North Carolina State Wolfpack (14-5, 5-3 ACC). Tipoff is set for Saturday afternoon at 4:00pm on your local Regional Sports Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Cardinals, previewed the upcoming game against the Wolfpack, and more.

Comments

