Pastner On The 1 Time Transfer Rule: "I'm All For It"

Matthew McGavic

Last month, the Big Ten Conference proposed a rule that would allow student-athletes to transfer schools 1 time without having to sit out a year, going away from the current transfer guidelines. This past Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference also voiced their support for such a rule change.

Such a rule change also has the support from Georgia Tech men's basketball head coach Josh Pastner.

"I'm all for it," Pastner said in Tuesday's pregame press conference ahead of the Yellow Jackets' game against Wake Forest. "Let everyone transfer, no sit-outs, everyone should be allowed to transfer and not have any penalty."

He cites the movement of a typical college student as one of the factors for his support of the one-time transfer rule.

"Take athletics out of it, and go look at the numbers of normal students and see how many times they change their majors. Or they go to a school their first year and end up leaving to go somewhere else. That's just the norm of college. It happens all the time."

Although some coaches within collegiate athletics such as former Georgia Bulldogs & Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt have voiced concern over the rule. They believe such a rule change would usher in a college version of free agency or lead to player poaching.

Pastner does not believe this would be the case, and says he simply wants what is in the best interest of the student-athlete.

"Let 'em play. Thats just my viewpoint," he said. "Obviously I don't have any [say] in it, but it's the best thing for student-athletes. They don't need to sit. Heck, let them transfer three times if they want. It's roster management."

