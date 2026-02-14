Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame

Georga Tech comes into today's matchup against Notre Dame on a six game losing streak and they will be looking to get a key win and try to get back in the ACC Tournament picture.

Tech trailed by just four points at halftime, but a cold start to the second half allowed the Deacs to pull away. Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo were the bright spots for the Jackets, chipping in 18 and 14 points, respectively. Ndongo just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

Notre Dame enters Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, having last been victorious with a 68-64 decision over Boston College on Jan. 27. The Fighting Irish are coming off a narrow 89-81 defeat at SMU on Tuesday night. Notre Dame lost its leading scorer, Markus Burton, to injury early in the season and are paced by Jalen Haralson (15.5 points per game) and Braeden Shrewsberry (12.0 ppg).

How do the teams matchup?

Feb 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) grabs a rebound against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Junior Baye Ndongo has met Notre Dame five times while at Georgia Tech. When facing the Fighting Irish, Ndongo averages 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. In Purcell Pavilion, Ndongo puts up 10.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on average first-roundhaving recorded 10 points/7 rebounds (1/28/25) and 11 points/5 rebounds (2/14/24). Ndongo’s highest offensive output against Notre Dame was 22 points in the ACC Tournament first round matchup in 2024.

Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf helped Tech to a home victory last season, chipping in five points and five rebounds. Kowacie Reeves Jr. missed playing action last season against Notre Dame due to injury, but faced the Fighting Irish three times two seasons ago, averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. Transfer Chas Kelley III faced Notre Dame four times while at Boston College. He had his best offensive showing with nine points on Jan. 27, 2024. Through four games, Kelley averaged 4.8 points against the Irish.

Georgia Tech has had 18 games this season that have been decided by 15 points or less, including 11 by 10 points or less, and five by five points or less On a six-game skid, the Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The losing streak marks the longest since a 9-game ACC skid in 2022-23. Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - its only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-13 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including a 0-6 mark when shooting over 50.0% The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%) Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and seven total under 40.0%

Overall, this season, the Jackets have held 10 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 18 to under 40% In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 14 games with four or more. In four games, five have reached 10- plus and one game with six.

I have picked Georgia Tech to win and snap their losing streak two games in a row and I won't make that mistake again. The Yellow Jackets could win today, but I think Notre Dame will be a tough out at home and Georgia Tech's season continues to spiral.

Final Score: Notre Dame 78, Georgia Tech 68

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: